Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 2,075 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

WMB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.39. 6,877,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,944. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

