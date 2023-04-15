Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 144 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

