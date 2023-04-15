Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 2,351,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 474.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

