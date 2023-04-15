Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DKL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,045. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

