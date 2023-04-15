Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Watsco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 193.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Watsco by 45.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 115,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Watsco by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Watsco by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

WSO stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $311.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.