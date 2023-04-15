Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $880,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up approximately 1.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Five Below were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 14.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,837,000 after acquiring an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,851,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.21.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,896.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.00. 1,338,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.33. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

