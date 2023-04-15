Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. CWM LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $892.27. 237,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,249. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $896.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $838.59 and a 200 day moving average of $816.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

