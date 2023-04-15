Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires 4,458 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 448,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,417. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

