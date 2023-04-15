Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $58,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.01.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 512,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

