Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 44,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market cap of $400.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

