Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 32,214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,214 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

