Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

