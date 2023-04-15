Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $511.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average of $507.12.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

