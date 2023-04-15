Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $333.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.53 and its 200 day moving average is $303.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,819 shares of company stock valued at $24,021,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

