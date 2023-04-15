Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQM opened at $131.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $143.05.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
