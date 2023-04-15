Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,479,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

