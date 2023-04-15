Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 358,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

