Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 31,514 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 486,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,079 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

