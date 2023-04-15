Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.