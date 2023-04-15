Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 27,792 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

