GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 101.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after buying an additional 322,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.