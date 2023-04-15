Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

GLLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.