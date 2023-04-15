Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 4,695 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.6% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248,960 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.