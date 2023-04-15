Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $4.04 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

