Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Cut by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

GPN traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.58.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

