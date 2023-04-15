Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS GIGA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Giga-tronics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

