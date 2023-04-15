General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.32

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and traded as high as $39.46. General American Investors shares last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 12,972 shares changing hands.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

