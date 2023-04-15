Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69.

Get Geberit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.