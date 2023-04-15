Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Down 0.9%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Gafisa Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

Further Reading

