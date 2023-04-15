G999 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,521.51 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $6,521.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00063171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001351 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars.

