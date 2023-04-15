Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.70

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and traded as high as $26.71. Fujitsu shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 41,050 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.87.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Read More

