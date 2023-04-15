Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.70

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and traded as high as $26.71. Fujitsu shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 41,050 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
