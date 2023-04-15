Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 458.9% in March

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 458.9% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Fujitsu Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 34,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,436. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fujitsu (FJTSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.