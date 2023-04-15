Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 458.9% in March

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 458.9% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 34,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,436. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

