FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 644.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,396. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.