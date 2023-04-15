FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 47,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.78.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

