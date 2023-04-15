Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 86,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 47,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

