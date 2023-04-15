Fortum Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

