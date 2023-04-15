Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
