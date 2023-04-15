Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.