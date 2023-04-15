Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of FWONK opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $76.15.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,031 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,578. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

