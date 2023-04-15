Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.22) to £140 ($173.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.90) to £160 ($198.14) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($187.58) to £161.16 ($199.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($199.38) to £164 ($203.10) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($196.90) to £151 ($187.00) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15,436.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $95.39.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

