First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,048,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $329.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

