First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
QQEW stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
