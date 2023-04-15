First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

QQEW stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 718.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 78,633 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 46,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 709,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

