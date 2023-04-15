First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 785.2% in March

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 785.2% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.