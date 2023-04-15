First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) vs. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Critical Analysis

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $255.66 million 2.56 $81.81 million $4.59 7.93 First National $62.04 million 1.52 $16.80 million $2.68 5.60

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Trust Bancorp and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. First National has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.33%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 32.00% 13.01% 1.50% First National 27.07% 16.22% 1.20%

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years and First National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats First National on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

About First National

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.