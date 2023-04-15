FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 294,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 165,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -1.02. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 121.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FingerMotion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.