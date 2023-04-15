Financial Review: MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) & RXO (NYSE:RXO)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and RXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $303.92 million 8.32 -$45.40 million ($0.19) -126.47 RXO $4.80 billion 0.46 $92.00 million N/A N/A

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 6 0 3.00 RXO 0 12 4 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.62%. RXO has a consensus target price of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than RXO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -3.95% -2.41% -1.59% RXO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats RXO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.