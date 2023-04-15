Financial Comparison: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) versus Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aware alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -10.79% -18.11% -15.22% Qualys 22.05% 29.43% 14.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aware and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aware and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 2 7 5 0 2.21

Aware presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Qualys has a consensus target price of $143.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Aware’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than Qualys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aware and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.01 million 2.28 -$1.73 million ($0.08) -21.75 Qualys $489.72 million 9.72 $107.99 million $2.76 46.58

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats Aware on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.