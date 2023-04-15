Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %

FAST stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.