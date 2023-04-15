FAS Wealth Partners Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FAS Wealth Partners trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

