Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Fair Isaac worth $43,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.1 %

FICO traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.06. 133,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,099. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $684.56 and a 200 day moving average of $597.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $711.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.