Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.61.

EXPE traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $92.03. 1,737,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $196.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

